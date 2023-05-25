Pakistan’s leg-spinner Usama Mir had an impressive start in the T20 Vitality Blast for Worcestershire Rapids starring with both the bat and the ball on debut.

Up against Northamptonshire on their turf, Usama first clobbered two sixes and 1 four with the bat scoring 20 runs off just 7 balls to help his side reach 196/9 in 20 overs after choosing to bat first.

In reply, Northamptonshire looked to be cruising to the total thanks to Chris Lynn and Ricardo Vasconcelos before Usama bowled the South African to bring his team back into the contest.

The 27-year-old then went on to dismiss Saif Zaib and Rob Keogh finishing with the figures of 3/21 helping his side win the contest by 15 runs.

Usama Mir will next suit up for Worcestershire Rapids against Shan Masood-led Yorkshire Vikings on May 26th before concluding his stint with a final game against Leicestershire on May 29th.

However, the club may be willing to change its mind if Usama can keep up the impressive stats in the upcoming games as well.

Meanwhile, during the same match day, Zafar Gohar’s Gloucestershire was handily beaten by Kent by seven wickets. Gohar himself struggled during the game, scoring just 8 runs with the bat before conceding 25 runs from his 3.3 overs without a wicket.

He will get a chance to improve on his performance when his side faces Glamorgan tomorrow.