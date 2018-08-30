USAID,UVAS host seminar

USAID Deputy Mission Director Clay Epperson, Additional Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DDD) of Punjab Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry and Vice Chancellor University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha participated in a seminar held at UVAS on Wednesday.

The participants of the seminar discussed the accomplishments of the Women Empowerment in South Punjab through Investment in Rural Economy initiative launched last year by USAID’s Punjab Enabling Environment Project (PEEP).

Partners in this initiative include the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bahawalpur (WCCIB), the NRSP Microfinance Bank Ltd, three Livestock Breeders Associations, UVAS, Telenor Pakistan, and L&DDD, Punjab government.

On this occasion, USAID PEEP signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the First Women Bank Limited to formalize the bank’s partnership.

USAID Deputy Mission Director Clay Epperson, VC UVAS Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, and Additional Secretary L&DDD Government of Punjab Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry unveiled three herd books for Beatal and Lohi Livestock Breeders Welfare Societies to promote animal record keeping and traceability necessary for improved international market access.

Speaking at the seminar, USAID Deputy Mission Director Clay Epperson said, “Promoting women’s economic empowerment can be challenging. The USAID has developed a creative and powerful platform which involves mobilizing a unique network of partners in reaching out to women livestock farmers to help improve their access to markets, finance, information, and veterinary services all essential ingredients of a functional rural market system.”

Hundreds of rural women farmers have joined partner livestock associations, more than 2,000 women have been trained in improved animal husbandry practices, and over 30,000 have received microloans from banks to initiate or expand their livestock businesses.

Speaking at the event, Additional Secretary L&DDD Khalid Mehmood said, “Women play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s livestock sector; they will be able to see wider socio-economic benefits of the initiative through enhanced livestock rearing training opportunities at their doorstep offered by the Livestock department,”.

USAID’s Punjab Enabling Environment Project is a five-year, $15 million project to spur investment and improve the business environment in the livestock, dairy and agriculture sectors of Punjab.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said, empowering women in livestock could help boost Pakistan’s domestic economy. This initiative will build the capacity of female livestock farmers to enhance the meat and milk production potential of indigenous livestock breeds and improve their entrepreneurial capacities and capabilities.

Other participants were present at the event included Provincial Director USAID/Lahore Lea Swanson, Agriculture Advisor USAID/Lahore Asadullah Khan, Registrar Livestock Breeding Services Authority Asif Suleman Sahi, President First Women Bank Tahira Raza, General Secretary Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bahawalpur Jaha Ara Abbasi and Chairman Nachi Goat Breeders Welfare Society Malik Hameed. —APP

