USAID trains 70 KP officials on capital markets

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

USAID’s Financial Market Development Activity, along with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Financial Commission, celebrated the completion of a three-day course on ‘Capital Market and Fixed Income Investment’ for senior KP finance department officials. The training was specifically tailored for financial department officials and builds capacities to understand emerging trends and increase their skills in the areas of marketing, trade, and the investment of fixed income products (such as bonds) and focuses on the ability of practitioners to assess the risks related to credit products and the techniques for managing such risks.

Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Finance was also present at the ceremony and expressed his appreciation of USAID, “We started a very productive partnership a few months ago which has started bearing fruit. I can see my staff engaging in many more productive sessions with the USAID in areas in line with our reform agenda.

Debt management and fixed investment are also important areas and as we move along we want to have more courses where we can emphasize the financing needs for the development for the entire province”, he said.

Mr. Safeer Ahmad, Additional Secretary Finance also thanked the trainers, and debt capital market experts, “This workshop is important to us as it is creating critical knowledge base and skillset among public sector employees on the subject matter.” Mian Abdul Qadir Shah, Deputy Secretary Resources noted, “The formation of KP Debt Management Unit is in the offing, and this training has sensitized us on all those essential matters, which are to be taken care of by the managers of the unit.”

Overall, 100 delegates from the KP Finance Department were present at the ceremony where 70 training participants that also included six female participants, received certificates.

The course was the third and final in a series of courses taught by Capital and debt market experts as part of the USAID Activity, which has conducted 45 certification training sessions across Pakistan for 3,500 industry professionals and senior finance students, in the last two years.

Participants felt the training was useful in developing their analytical skills. “It will build upon the skills I have developed during my service in the finance department. It will not only help me in identifying the gaps and issues but also enable us to develop a solution-oriented approach toward complex financial situations,” said Reena Shaheed Soherwordi, Section Officer Reforms from the Finance Department.

USAID’s Financial Market Development Activity is a multi-year project to assist and promote the development of competitive and diversified debt capital markets in Pakistan. The project is supporting the Government of Pakistan in strengthening domestic debt security issuances, improve regulatory frameworks for efficient debt capital markets as well as promote trading and secondary markets.

Its capacity building programs strengthen the debt market as well as professional and ethical standards as part of an overarching goal of USAID’s Economic Growth Program to help Pakistan build robust market institutions in the country.