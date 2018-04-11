USAID to support Punjab for establishing Olive Valley

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A meeting of 10th Olive Development Group (ODG) was held at Barani Agriculture Research Institute, Chakwal to review progress regarding olive valley development and to resolve emergent problems of olive grower. Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary Agriculture Punjab presided over the meeting. On this occasion, Muhammad Mahmood Secretary Agriculture Punjab said that Government of Punjab will provide PKR 279.88 million in collaboration with USAID for establishment of this center.

The Government of Punjab realizes the significance of the socio-economic opportunities offered by olive-producing regions. This initiative will not only support the department in implementing the project but will also create employment opportunities for the private sector. Muhammad Mahmood Secretary Agriculture Punjab has said that Potohar Region possesses ideal climatic conditions and land for commercial cultivation of Olive orchards. Government of Punjab has a plan to develop this tract as Olive Valley and to support this vision a project with cost of 2782 Million is being implemented. To translate this dream into reality, 15000 acre were being brought under olive valley cultivation over a span of five years.

Secretary Agriculture was also briefed by scientist/ researchers during this session that content of olive oil production in our country is unique and can compare Exra Virgin Olive Oil through worldwide level. Secretary Agriculture was also briefed about production of oil content by the factory established at BARI Chakwal for extraction of olive oil to the farmers and this factory has extracted 19134 KG oil free of cost for farmers.