USAID to launch integrated health system

Staff Reporter

US AID, an international welfare program under USA government has offered to launch Integrated Health Systems and Service Delivery Program (IHSS-DS)in Punjab for strengthening of health sector. In this regard a delegation of USAID led by Country Representative Dr. Nabeela Ali called on Secretary Health Punjab Saqib Zaffar here today. “The USAID’s IHSS-DS Activity plans to work in the provinces of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Paktunkhwa for strengthening health systems and in selected districts for improving services delivery” briefed Dr. Nabeela.

She further told that USAID and John Snow International (JSI) Research Center would like to explore the possibility of working in Punjab at both provincial and selected districts in southern Punjab. “Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E)Cells will be established within the selected District Health Offices to input performance data and in the Director General Health Services office” she said. The provincial M&E Cell will provide technical support in use of information from M&E Dashboard, such as coverage offered through providers and facilities, staff performance and related issues.

Moreover, the provincial M&E Cells assist the DG Health in strengthening integration of vertical programs. “IHSS-DS proposes to provide technical assistance to Punjab health department to design a Monitoring and supervisory system for service delivery from the district or provincial level” said Dr. Nabeela.

The Secretary Health while welcoming USAID program said the Punjab Government was taking every possible step to promote health facilities across the province. “Nothing better then provision of better health facilities to common man at doorstep” said Saqib Zaffar. He also said that Punjab Health department would learn from USAID expertise.

