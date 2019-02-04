USAID, Sindh govt jointly construct 106 schools

Karachi

Under Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP) of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Sindh government are executing a gigantic project for construction of 106 state-of-the-art school buildings in the province. The US government through USAID is contributing $ 159.2 million whereas the Sindh government is also providing $10 million cost-share for SBEP in the project, said a statement.

The project was aimed at increasing and sustaining student enrollment in primary, middle, and secondary public schools in selected areas of the Sindh province with a special focus on bringing back girls who have dropped schools. The schools will be constructed in Dadu, Jacobabad, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkana, Sukkur, Shikarpur and Ghotki and five towns of Karachi – Bin Qasim, Gadap, Kemari, Lyari, and Orangi.

Currently, construction of 47 schools have been completed out of which 43 schools have been handed over to six Education Management Organisations (EMOs) while the construction of remaining schools is in process. Out of 43 schools, nine schools will be operated by Sukkar Institute of Business Administration (IBA) while 11 schools will be managed by The Citizens Foundation (TCF).

The TCF will also manage eight priority schools under district package of Dadu and Qamber-Shahdadkot. The Sukkur-IBA University will also manage 17 priority schools under district package Sukkur and Larkana.—INP

