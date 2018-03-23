USAID-SCCI become partner in women-led dairy initiative

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

US Consulate General in Lahore, Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau on Thursday applauded the commitment of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to encourage women to capitalize on the economic potential of Sialkot’s dairy sector. She expressed these views while addressing a Grant Agreement ceremony to launch women investment in networks of dairy sector (WINDS), initiative, Women-led business network in dairy sector at SCCI. She said that this initiative would not only empower women dairy farmers but also provide hygienic, fresh and affordable milk to the consumers in Sialkot City. SCCI President Zahid Latif Malik, on his turn, said that our partenship with USAID would not only help us to generate prive sector investment in dairy sectr of Sialkot. He said that it would also enable us to empower women to take a leading role throughout the milk supply chain. He said that USAID Punjab enabling environment project, is a five year project, improve the business environment in livestock, dairy and agriculture sector of Punjab Province.