USAID partners with Sindh govt on anti-typhoid campaign

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is partnering with the Sindh government on a children’s anti-typhoid campaign by donating 250,000 syringes.

After the Sindh department of Health noticed a recent rise in the number of drug-resistant typhoid cases, it reached out to USAID for assistance. The syringes will help immunize over 250,000 children against a drug-resistant strain of typhoid reported in Latifabad and Qasimabad, two sub-districts of Hyderabad, Sindh, said a statement on Tuesday.

Oghale Oddo, USAID’s Acting Deputy Mission Director for Sindh and Balochistan, said, ‘Our support for the government’s anti-typhoid campaign exemplifies the strength of our ongoing partnership. USAID will continue to support the Sindh government in its efforts to institutionalize evidence based care. The U.S. government, through USAID, has supported the government of Sindh for over five years to save the lives of children by ensuring that they have access to basic health services.

Since its inception, USAID has partnered with the government of Pakistan to save lives, strengthen families and communities, and develop a healthier workforce.

Over the last five years alone, USAID has provided over 9.4 million women and children with life-saving maternal, child, and reproductive health care services, trained more than 50,000 people on evidence based health care interventions for women and children, and supported governments in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to meet women’s family planning needs. —APP

Related