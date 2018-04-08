USAID hosts dinner to showcase Pakistani halal meat, vegetables, kinnow

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The U.S.-Pakistan Partnership for Agricultural Market Development (AMD)-a U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) supported project-organized a Branding Dinner in Islamabad to showcase Pakistan’s halal meat, high-value, off-season vegetables, and kinnow.

Pakistani government officials, exporters, processors, foreign trade attachés, and dignitaries including USAID Mission Director Jerry Bisson and Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr. Yusuf Zafar attended the dinner.

“USAID and the Government of Pakistan have been working together for over five decades to boost the quality and quantity of Pakistan’s agricultural produce,” said Mission Director Jerry Bisson while speaking at the dinner. “I know that together we can ensure that in the future, when a steak, a kinnow, or cucumber is marked with the ‘Pakistan’ label, the customer will know that they are purchasing some of the highest quality products in the world,” he added.

The dinner served as a forum for participants to exchange information, discuss opportunities and challenges, and explore the export potential of the Pakistani meat and horticulture sectors.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr. Yusuf Zafarsaid, “Our partnership with USAID has been instrumental in boosting agricultural productivity through the implementation of best management practices and innovative technologies. We plan to continue working with the donor agencies and the private sector for the growth and development of the agricultural sector.”

USAID launched the U.S.-Pakistan Partnership for Agricultural Market Development in February 2015 to improve the ability of Pakistan’s commercial agriculture and livestock sectors to compete in domestic.