USAID helps school education in Sindh

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister of Education Jam Mahtab Dahar and USAID Acting Deputy Mission Director for Sindh & Balochistan, Oghale Oddo Thursday launched the ‘Guide and Toolkit on Public Private Partnerships (PPP).’ The Toolkit has been developed by School Education and Literacy Department of the Government of Sindh with assistance of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded Sindh Basic Education Program (SBEP).

Sindh Minister of Education Jam Mahtab Dahar thanked USAID for its continued assistance to bring quality schools and education to the children of Sindh. Acting Deputy Mission Director Oghale Oddo said, “We are proud to partner with the Government of Sindh for improvement of education. USAID is helping improve the quality of teaching and increase access to safe learning opportunities for children, especially girls.”

The Toolkit provides a step-by-step narration of the process for comprehension of interested private partners as well as government functionaries, and is expected to provide clarity and transparency for all concerned. The Government of Sindh has elaborate legal framework through which schools constructed under USAID SBEP have been handed over to private organizations in order to improve the operations of public schools under the Education Management Organization (EMO) policy.