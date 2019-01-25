USAID-Funded PATTA signs MoU with 16 Agribusinesses

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Determined to expand technical assistance to at least 30 private sector agricultural technologies’ companies, the four-year USAID-funded Pakistan Agricultural Technology Transfer Activity (PATTA) will work in tandem with its partners to introduce 500 commercialized technologies to an estimated 122,500 farmers across Pakistan. As part of this assistance, PATTA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 16 additional private sector agri-tech companies to fuel agriculture technology-led investments and help them deliver services and innovative agriculture technologies to Pakistani farmers.

The project has partnered with Circle International, Greenland Zone, Auriga Chemicals, Sayban International, Tara Imperial Industries, Roshan Packages, Koldkraft Refrigerator, Estern Agro Ind., Hamdard Agro Engineers, Super Hamdard Agro Enterprises, Green Land Engineers, CKD Seeds & Fertilizers, Zalazar Engineering, AR Enterprises, Agri tech and KB Business Services.

During the signing ceremony in Lahore, Chief of Party PATTA, Dr. Daney Jackson stated, “These multi-sectoral partnerships are critical for improving the investment climate and enhancing Pakistan’s agricultural productivity.

We are committed to empowering the private sector by providing production, marketing and linkages support to private sector entrepreneurs in dairy, livestock and horticulture.”

Reiterating their enterprise’s commitment to improving farmers’ management practices, Director CKD Seeds & Fertilizers, Dr. Obaid-Ur-Rehman spoke at the signing ceremony and said that the partnership will help them decrease the current gaps in mechanization.

CEO Hamdard Agro Engineering, Mr. Muhammad Asif added, “Our partnership with PATTA will increase farmers’ profitability and productivity at a fraction of the usual cost. We look forward to the project’s technical expertise in identifying our comparative advantage in marketing and selling viable tech solutions to farmers.”

PATTA’s private sector partners are also committed to collaborating with USAID to expand women-led agricultural technology businesses through technology transfer and training opportunities.

The project’s partners have ensured that their technology demonstrations will be inclusive of women to equip them with appropriate skills and increase their access to improved inputs and agricultural services.

The PATTA project’s new partnership will continue to enable agri-tech knowledge transfer, increasing awareness and ultimately enhancing farmers’ production, and profits.

The results will improve Pakistan’s agriculture-fueled economic infrastructure and contribute to overall food security.

USAID’s interventions in technology, innovation and agriculture will increase agrarian investments by USD 4.8 million and sector sales by USD 17.68 million and expand the agricultural technology workforce by 3400 jobs towards the end of this project.

