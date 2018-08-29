USAID for maximizing job creation: Clay Epperson

The United States Agency for International Aid’s (USAID) Deputy Mission Director Clay Epperson has said the USAID is helping Pakistan maximize job creation in productive sectors.

Speaking at the launch of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Skills Gap Analysis Report at a local hotel on Tuesday, she said the Skills Gap Analysis Report provides insight into the hiring trends of the market while understanding the needs of job seekers.

Punjab Youth Workforce Development (PYWD) project is funded by the USAID and Project is providing skills-based training programs for 10,000 youth, including 35 percent females, between the ages of 16 and 29 in the southern Punjab districts of Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffargarh.

PYWD report discusses current and future employment trends in four districts and it is the synthesis of the findings of seven studies produced on skills gaps in the country, highlighting their relevance in today’s context.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp