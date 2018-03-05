USAID engages communities to promote education, health

Staff Reporter

Sukkur

School children, their parents, teachers and community members from Sukkur, Khairpur, and Jacobabad gathered at a school in Sukkur for a day packed with fun-filled activities, as part of a community funfair hosted by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). The daylong fair was aimed at promoting education and the role of women in the wellbeing of society, while also highlighting United States assistance for the people of Sindh.

USAID has helped improve access to education through the Sind Basic Education Program (SBEP) which is constructing up to 106 schools across Northern Sindh, a number of which are already operational. Meanwhile, USAID’s Municipal Services Program is helping improve clean water supply and waste management systems while also promoting awareness on sanitation and hygiene for improved health and wellbeing. The Maternal and Child Health program has trained a number of healthcare workers.

Chief Guest, Dr Usman Chacher, Commissioner, Sukkur said, “We are extremely thankful to the people of the United States for supporting the people of Sindh, especially through education and health of women, that will ultimately benefit our society as a whole. The Government of Sindh is proud to partner with USAID on all these activities.”