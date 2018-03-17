USAID distributes modern solar plate fans, batteries

Quetta

Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Sohail Anwar Hashmi on Friday said that supply of modern solar plate fans and batteries to underprivileged villagers of Jaffarabad is an affirmative step taken by USAID. He expressed these views while speaking at the ceremony organized by USAID in collaboration with local social welfare organization, Gender and empowerment organization (Geo) at Ghoth Nawab Khan, Jaffarabad, in which solar plated fans and batteries were distributed among nineteen families in four villages of Jaffarabad.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dera Allah Yar Khan Yaqoob Bangalzai, media personnel, representatives of civil society, local landlords and number of community members were also present. DC said that USAID is taking potential steps for the betterment of the people of Balochistan. The course of providing solar batteries in far flung areas of Balochistan is definitely an asset move.

He also applauded the role of local social welfare organization GEO and said they are working in collaboration with USAID in those areas of the province where no sign of electricity could be perceived. He said that this wave of light in the poor people is definitely not less than any jihad. This altruistic act has opened eyes of villagers to new world and has changed their lives, he added Tribal elders and community heads said that these villages were in darkness for the last twenty years, children were not able to study at night time, women confronted problems while doing domestic works and people around the village were unaware of the newscast.

Addressing the ceremony representatives of Gender and empowerment organization Abdul Salam Magsi and Madam Madiha Noor said that indeed “MERIT” is a challenging task but their team worked hard and chose four villages of Jaffarabad and two villages of Sohbatpur which were completely deprived of electricity. They said we are thankful to USAID for trusting our competences and handing over this solar system project to their organization.—APP