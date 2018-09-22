USAID continues its partnership in support of Jacobabad water, sanitation

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded Sindh Municipal Services Program (MSP) held a conference to brief potential construction contractors about phase 2 of the signature water and sanitation program in Jacobabad.

Following a public announcement a few weeks earlier as an effort to create awareness amongst potential bidders on the contract, a large number of reputed construction firms participated in the conference. Officials associated with the ongoing program informed the participating construction companies about MSP’s components and discussed key requirements of working on USAID funded infrastructure projects which create employment opportunities for skilled local workforce.

USAID Deputy Mission Director for Sindh and Balochistan, John Smith-Sreen, and Deputy Director of USAID Karachi Office Michael Hryshchyshyn, along with Director of USAID’s Office of Infrastructure and Engineering in Islamabad, Darren Manning also participated, along with officials from the Government of Sindh’s Project Management Unit.

Speaking at the conference, Smith-Sreen said, “We have a robust partnership with the Sindh Government and most recently have invested approximately $550 million in the areas of education, health care, energy, job creation, countering violent extremism, and water supply, waste water management, and solid waste improvements.”

Manning stated, “We are looking for serious, professional contractors who can meet the exacting standards of this complex and important infrastructure investment for Jacobabad.”

In recent meetings between USAID and the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail, water and sanitation have been reiterated as top concern for the province, in sync with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s priority.

The Sindh Municipal Services Program is helping improve public infrastructure and municipal services in Northern Sindh. MSP’s centerpiece is the Jacobabad Municipal Project, which improves water, sanitation, and solid waste infrastructure for 300,000 citizens. USAID has also partnered with local and international organizations to support MSP through social mobilization and capacity development initiativesNNI

Share on: WhatsApp