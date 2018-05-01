USAID celebrates spring in GB

Gilgit

Farmers, vendors, shopkeepers, and the local community in Gilgit Baltistan gathered to celebrate spring at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)-sponsored funfair. The event showcased USAID-supported agricultural, water, and hygiene innovations, including the construction of on-farm irrigation systems on 15,500 acres downstream from the Satpara Dam in Gilgit-Baltistan. These improvements increase the productivity and availability of the region’s high-value fruit, vegetables, and fodder crops while boosting residents’ income.

‘These activities are essential in creating awareness and enlightening small communities in areas like Gilgit-Baltistan about the many ways in which modern techniques and development efforts have benefited these communities and regions,’ said Vice Chancellor Karakorum International University Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed

Chief Guest Dr. Khalil Ahmed said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan welcome innovation. ‘It is very important for them to know about the developments in their region and how they can benefit even more,’ he said ‘These farmers are more empowered now to produce agricultural products, they earn more money and live better lifestyles. Their children go to schools and dream of becoming teachers, lawyers and doctors.’—PR