USAID celebrates reunion of scholars at governor house

Staff Reporter

For more than a decade, the United States Agency of International development (USAID) has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to higher education in Pakistan by launching a flagship program of merit and needs based scholarships, in partnership with Higher Education Commission, for graduate and post graduate students to study in 30 top ranked universities in the country. The USAID-funded Merit and Needs-Based Scholarship Program (MNBSP) counts over 2,400 young men and women as graduates who are now contributing to a better Pakistan and its development goals.

