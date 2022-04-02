USA rejects PM’s claim, says respect Pakistan’s constitutional process

The United States State Department Friday while replying to queries in wake of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s new allegation levelled during an address suggesting the United States was angry with him over his Russian visit again categorically rejected all the allegations and responded that the United States respects Pakistan’s constitutional process.

A private television channel has sent the queries to the US State Department through an email that include: 1- Prime Minister Imran Khan in his latest address on 1st April blamed that U.S is angry with Pakistan because of his recent visit to Russia.

What is response of U.S state department on these allegations?; 2- PM Imran Khan claimed that U.S officials warned Pakistan’s Ambassador that “If the no-confidence motion passes, Pakistan will be forgiven, if not, there will be repercussions.

” How would U.S respond to these allegations?; and 3- Pakistan summoned the US acting deputy chief of mission in Islamabad over the ‘threat letter’ and registered protest for the undiplomatic language allegedly used against Pakistan in the “memo”. What is response of U.S state department on this?

Responding to the queries, the US State Department spokesperson responded: “We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law. There is no truth to these allegations. We also refer you to Ned Price’s on the record comments, during the March 31 press briefing.” NNI