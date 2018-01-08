US working with Pakistan on military supply routes to Afghanistan: Mattis

WASHINGTON : US Defense Secretary James Mattis says the United States is still working with Pakistan to coordinate military supply routes needed for the fight in Afghanistan even after the suspension of American security assistance.

Speaking at a news briefing at Pentagon in Washington, James Mattis said the United States is still working with Pakistan and would restore aid if it takes action against terrorists.

General Mattis said the US Central Command head Gen. Joseph Votel spoke with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa a few days back.

The United States uses military supply lines that run food and equipment from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

Pakistan has rejected US allegations of not taking action against all terrorists and also rubbished Washington’s claim of providing 33 billion dollars to Pakistan in the last fifteen years in security assistance.

Islamabad maintains that it has fought world’s biggest war on terror largely from its own resources for its own peace and security and for the regional and global peace as well.

Orignally published by NNI