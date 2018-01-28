US won’t allow Taliban to prevail, says Trump

WASHINGTON : Reaffirming Washington’s commitment regarding Afghanistan, US President Donald Trump has said the cruelty of the Taliban would not prevail and urged countries to take decisive actions against the terrorist group and the infrastructure.

While condemning the Kabul terrorist attack, Trump asked all countries to take decisive action against the Taliban and the terrorist infrastructure that supported them.

“I condemn the despicable car-bomb attack in Kabul today that has left scores of innocent civilians dead and hundreds injured. This murderous attack renews our resolve and that of our Afghan partners,” he said.

In a strongly-worded statement, he renewed US commitment to a secure Afghanistan that was free from terrorists who would target Americans, its allies and anyone who did not share their wicked ideology.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Pence also promised that America would not allow the Taliban to win. “Cowardly Taliban targeted innocent Afghans and brave police in Kabul today. We, along with our international partners, are there to stop terrorists from exporting their evil terror to the US or our allies,” Pence tweeted.

Earlier, Trump was briefed on the Kabul attack, which was denounced by some of the prominent American dailies as a massacre. “President is aware of the Kabul attack,” a White House official said. “It’s a Massacre’: Taliban Bomb in Ambulance Kills 95 in Kabul,” said The New York Times. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Wall Street Journal also described the assault as a massacre. The Washington Post published a detailed story of the grisly strike in a crowded street of the terrorised capital.

Orignally published by NNI