US withdrawal

The USA announced withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan. Interesting, another episode of, withdrawing, increasing, and reducing troops’ drama. This type of practice was carried out rapidly from the day of launching operation. US-Led NATO forces landed at Kabul after 9/11, to halt much vastly growing terrorism throughout the world. Afghanistan at that time was ranked top rough state. Policy slogan behind the operation was “Afghanistan has been a safe haven for all terrorist activists fleeing from different countries. Operation launched. Both sides underwent a huge amount of loss in shape of lives, other variable material. Afghanistan paid a lot more in every sense.

What targets were achieved? Much asked question. But the fact is that, beyond every figure and graph, NATO could not meet the goals even after more than 17 years. They have nothing to show, nothing to celebrate. Truth itself speaks loudly. Let’s hope and pray, this time “announced withdrawal “come up in shape of action. We, even all the world, will not point or even question the success of world’s super power’s “heavily budgeted “war on terror in Afghanistan.

NAEEM UR REHMAN

Islamabad

