US withdrawal from Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN sustained several insurgencies either religious extremism

or communism and having resisted to these forces by fighting guerrilla wars or civil wars. The (erstwhile) Soviet Union installed the Communist Party in a bid to enlarging or expanding the Communist Empire to Afghanistan. Though, the Communist regime in Afghanistan carried out various radicalized thoughts and reformed the constitution on the basis of Communist believes and even tried to suppress the dissent voices through force but such tactics did not bear any fruit and when Soviet-Afghan war started, the Soviet Union faced utter humiliation in the hands of insurgent Mujahideen supported by the US and other pro-Mujahedeen forces.

The Soviet-Afghan war lasted over nine years but given the geostrategic and geographic location of Afghanistan, the Soviet fought an unwinnable war based on furthering the Communist thought and bringing the territory under its occupation. On the contrary, the resistant Afghan and Non-Afghan forces propelled Soviet troops to pull out of Afghanistan as guerrilla war incurred mammoth trouncing to troops. The Soviet pullout from Afghanistan had left the fragile and weak Civil Government in turmoil and the state witnessed turbulence and chaos after Soviet withdrawal. The Soviet invasion led to the disintegration of the Soviet Union when 15 of States declared independence, thus Afghan soil proved graveyard for the Soviet Union. The US support to the Mujahedeen and other groups had forced Soviet troops to retreat.Likewise when US-led NATO forces had entered Afghanistan for the regime change and to nab the most wanted terrorist (in the eyes of US) — Usama Bin Laden. Russia had reportedly extended the Olive branch to insurgent Taliban and had supplied the sophisticated weapons since it was not just war between the insurgent Afghan Taliban and US, but it was war between the two Big Powers of the past and present –i.e the US and Russia. Despite battling the longest war and the existence of thousands of US forces in Afghanistan, US has failed to bring peace to Afghanistan and has not been able to suppress the Taliban and retrieve areas from the Afghan Taliban control.

Ironically, the US failure has always been linked to Pakistan and this blame game exists for years. Pakistan is always pressed to do more despite doing more in so-called war on terror. Pakistan being key US ally has paid a heavy price since thousands of the valiant Pakistani soldiers and the innocent civilians have lost their precious lives in the war on terror. Pakistan Armed forces conducted two massive operations namely Zarb-e-Azab and Radul Fasad against terrorists, additionally, targeted operation in Karachi and in some parts of Balochistan where RAW supports the separatist movements. The arrest of in-service Indian Naval Agent Kalbhushan Yadav was the prime evidence of Indian involvement in Balochistan when he (Kalbhushan) publicly confessed that he was sent to bring instability to Pakistan and to support the Baloch separatist groups to carry out terrorist activities in the country.

Pakistan is amongst the few countries that have witnessed the heavy influx of refugees after US invasion of Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghan refugees entered Pakistan through Durand Line and settled in parts of KP, Quetta and Karachi. Some of the refugees went to India and Iran as well but the major influx remained in Pakistan reached the number of 1.4 million as per UNHCR report and Pakistan was ranked the country with the highest number of refugees in the world and have been mitigating the refugee crisis on its own since the US has not supported economically. Donald Trump after the humiliating defeat in US mid-term elections 2018 and after advice from think tanks, took a U-turn and wrote a letter to PM Imran Khan seeking help to resolve Afghan conundrum and bringing the insurgent Taliban to the negotiating table. The move was welcomed by both civil and military leadership. Pakistan continued its resolve to play the role for the Afghan peace process. Now, the question arises that how the US will leave the fragile and weak Afghan Government and plans to withdraw its forces stationed at Afghan soil for 17 years. Will the existing Ashraf Ghani Government will survive the US withdrawal if any truce reaches between the Taliban groups and Afghan Government under the power sharing formula or coalition government.

The US intervention in Afghanistan was aimed at expulsion and eradication of the insurgent groups both Afghan and non-Afghan including the strong resistance force of Taliban having shown their resistance for the last 17 years and the US is the verge of facing yet another humiliating defeat at the hands of Taliban whom it considered the extremist insurgent group and killed thousands of Taliban, now initiated the dialogue process with the same group shows that the US has miserably lost the toughest unwinnable war on terror in Afghanistan and failed to bring peace and cleanse the so-called terrorists from the Afghan soil. Pakistan’s stance on finding the political solution to the Afghan imbroglio was finally accepted and Pakistan’s new PTI government has reshaped and realigned the priorities in the Foreign Policy making it very robust to suit its needs in pultipolar world order especially furthering the game changer CPEC project that has already ignited a hybrid war among the regional players i.e Iran, India and International player the United States. Finally, if the tripartite talks between the US, the Afghan government and the Taliban succeed with support from Pakistan, these will play a pivot role in bringing peace to the region and will definitely secure CPEC from hybrid warfare since Afghanistan will also be the key beneficiary owing to its landlocked status and mostly depends on Pakistan for its transit trade. It is hoped that Pakistan’s efforts for peace will be appreciated by the international community along with Pakistan’s role as a close ally of US in war on terror.

— The writer is freelance columnist, based in Sindh.

