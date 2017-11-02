US will do what?

It is a bitter record that US-NATO forces had invaded Afghanistan, which has huge natural resources estimated to be more than one trillion dollars after oil-rich Iraq, in the wake of 9/11 terrorist attacks and are still there. These forces along with the Kabul rulers so far have not been able to clear as much as 45 per cent of Afghanistan controlled by terror groups mainly Taliban.

After US-Pakistan relations had tensed further following President Trump announcement of new South Asia policy and outburst against Pakistan for not much against terrorists despite being given billions of dollars, US Secretary Rex Tillerson only a few days back had visited Afghanistan, Pakistan and India carrying somewhat strong worded message from Trump for Islamabad making the sharp difference in the treatment of supposedly old ally and strategic partner very much clear emphatically.

Now the State Department spokesperson Heather Neuert, has come out with a statement and I quote “If you (Pakistan) decide you don’t want to do it (acting terrorist groups based in it), just let’s know. We’ll adjust our plans accordingly and we’ll deal with it ourselves”. I am sure many would have laughed as well as felt concerned over this statement like this scribe wondering as to what the US and its President want to do in Afghanistan now to achieve what US-led NATO forces have not been able to achieve all these years.

In fact, Washington bosses are very much worried (though not admitting this) over increasing re-alignment of hitherto-obedient Islamabad towards Beijing and Moscow as part of its independent balanced foreign policy instead of reliance on the so-called world human rights champion who is quite deplorably keeping eyes tightly closed over gross human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir and continued violations of the LoC killing innocent civilians every day by India.

ZAHID RIFAT

Lahore

