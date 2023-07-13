The United States of America has welcomed the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aimed at stabilizing Islamabad’s economy.

At his daily press briefing in Washington, State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller said the US would continue to support Pakistan through the process as Washington’s support for Islamabad’s economic success is unwavering.

“Our support for the Pakistan’s economic success is unwavering and we will continue to engage with Pakistan through technical engagements.—NNI