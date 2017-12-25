‘US weapons sales aimed at preventing Ukraine’s collapse’

Washibgton

New tensions are simmering between Russia and the United States, with Washington unveiling plans to supply Ukraine with so-called ‘defensive capabilities’ which according to US media include anti-tank missiles and launchers. The Kremlin protested by warning the White House that the lethal weapons would only trigger further bloodshed in Ukraine’s eastern pro-Russia Donbass region which is engaged in an armed conflict with Kiev. Press TV has interviewed Adam Garrie, a London-based journalist and political analyst, and Ian Williams, with Foreign Policy in Focus, about the latest development.

Ian Williams maintains that Ukraine, much like any other country, has the right to buy weapons for self-defense, especially when it is “under aggression” by its eastern neighbor, Russia.

“Ukraine is a sovereign state. If it asks for weapons, the US is legally entitled to sell them to it or give them to it,” Williams said. “But, whether that is a wise thing to do is another question entirely. Wisdom is not something associated with the Trump regime’s foreign policy.”

Williams also noted that there may be a lot of motivations at play when it comes to the Trump administration’s decision to sell weapons to Ukraine, including easing pressure from the pro-Ukraine lobby in the US.

“It could throw the noise off the very inquiries into Trump’s alleged involvement with the Russian government before the election.

It could also be because of the significant Cold War and the pro-Ukrainian lobby that he is pandering to and it could also be because arms manufacturers want to sell these weapons,” the analyst observed.—Agencies