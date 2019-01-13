US warns Iran

United States issued a warning to Iran last week against pursuing three planned space rocket launches, which it said would violate a UN Security Council resolution related to its ballistic missile activity. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran had announced plans to launch in coming months three rockets, called Space Launch Vehicles (SLV), which he said incorporate ballistic missile technology.

Mr Pompeo said such rocket launches would violate international organisation SC Resolution 2231, that supported a 2015 nuclear deal between Islamic Republic of Iran and world powers. It calls upon Islamic Republic of Iran to not undertake activities associated with trajectory missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, together with launches mistreatment such technology. It stops short of explicitly barring such activity. Iran says its programme is peaceful, however Western specialists suspect it could be a canopy for developing missile technologies.

KHUZAIMA REHMAN

Rawalpindi

