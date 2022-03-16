US warns India against buying Russian ‘discounted’ oil

Washington: The United States warned its long-standing ally India against buying oil from Russia on discounted terms after reports emerged on Monday that India would be ‘happy’ to take up the Russian offer to purchase crude oil and other commodities at a discount rate.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was taking questions in a press conference when she was asked what would be the United States’ message to such an agreement undertaken by India or any other country amid the sanctions. To which she replied our message to any country continues to be to abide by the sanctions.

“[T]hink about where you want to stand when the history books are written [at] this moment in time, and support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact,” Psaki emphasized the need to support sanctions put on Russia.

Psaki’s comments come after two Indian officials spread the news that New Delhi was weighing the Russian offer, with one noting his country would be likely to take it.

Other reporting also suggests the two nations are currently working out a bilateral trade mechanism involving rupees and rubles. While India currently imports only about 3% of its oil from Russia, skyrocketing prices – up 40% so far this year – could make Moscow’s proposal more attractive.

Other US officials have also advised India to distance itself from Russia as much as possible, which seems unreliable for the former as it heavily relies on Russia for arms and ammunition to missiles and fighter jets.

India had previously also abstained from voting against Russian aggression in the United Nations Emergency Session on Ukraine, as well as, the Security Council set up.