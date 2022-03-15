US warns China against helping Russia

Rome: The United States has warned China in clear words that it would not tolerate anyone compensating Russia for its losses in the war against Ukraine.

The message was conveyed by the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan who met Director of China’s Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi during a meeting in Rome.

U.S. warns China against helping Russia as sanctions mount https://t.co/YR7cG4tPJD pic.twitter.com/ZMoJn0x0sr — Reuters U.S. News (@ReutersUS) March 15, 2022

The warning came as a quick response to the alleged request made by Russia to seek Chinese military equipment and aid amind the tightening sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told details about the meeting between the two officials of China and the United States.

“We are watching very closely the extent to which the PRC [the People’s Republic of China] or any country in the world provides support – material, economic, financial, rhetorical, otherwise – to this war of choice that President [Vladimir] Putin is waging,” Ned Price said.

“And we have been very clear – both privately with Beijing, publicly with Beijing – that there would be consequences for any such support.”

Earlier on Monday, the United States media had reported that Russia had sought Chinese aid in the wake of the severe sanctions imposed by the West.

However, the Chinese embassy in the United States neither acknowledged nor rejected the news.