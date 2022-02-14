US ‘war on terror’ bred more terrorists: Imran Stable Afghanistan will ensure stability, peace in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the United States’ ‘war on terror’ bred more terrorists, adding that Islamabad was virtually a “fortress” during this period.

The premier expressed the views during an interview with journalist Fareed Zakaria on CNN, which aired on Sunday, when he was asked about his take on terrorism in the broader Middle East.

“The US ‘war on terror’ actually bred terrorists. I can tell you from Pakistan’s example because by joining the US, we had 80,000 people die,” he said, adding that the war produced more terrorists as it went along.

“I am convinced it’s exactly the same what happened in Afghanistan. These night raids and drone attacks […] the US must review its policy.”

PM Imran said US citizens were being told that the drone attacks were accurate and the terrorists were targeted. “Bombs exploding in villages; how would they only [target] terrorists?” he asked, adding that there was a lot of collateral damage.

“I am afraid, the public in the US didn’t know the amount of collateral damage [that happened]. We bore the brunt.”

He said that Pakistan was considered a collaborator of the US and, therefore, had to face revenge attacks. “There were suicide attacks all over the coun-try. We lost 80,000 people.”

“But the US has withdrawn and the terror continues,” Zakaria noted, to which PM Imran said that the attacks now “are much less”.

“You can’t compare […] during the height of the ‘war on terror’ Islamabad was a fortress. You had suicide attacks going [on] everywhere. Compared to what used to happen, terrorism is almost insig-nificant now.” When asked about the situation in war-torn Af-ghanistan, the premier said that it was imperative for the US to understand that disliking the Taliban government was one thing but it was ultimately about the country’s 40 million people.

“Half of them are in a very precarious situa-tion […] winter in Afghanistan is extremely wicked, ruthless,” he said, adding that the Af-ghans were also facing food shortages and there were concerns of the situation spiraling into a humanitarian crisis.

Zakaria also asked PM Imran about his ex-perience in dealing with the Afghan Taliban and his advice to the US. “What are the choices?” asked PM Imran. “Is there an alternative to the Taliban right now? No, there isn’t. Is there a chance that if the Taliban government is squeezed there could be a change for the better? No.”

He went on to say that the only “alternative” that was currently available was to work with the Taliban and incentivise them in achieving things, such as inclusivity and human rights.

“That’s the only way forward right now.”

PM Imran said that if Afghanistan is aban-doned, the neighbouring country could descend into chaos. “Our best hope is that a stable Af-ghanistan will ensure stability and peace in Paki-stan,” he said, adding that peace in Afghanistan was in everyone’s interest.

Asked whether the US should recognise the Taliban government, PM Imran said recognition would have to come “sooner or later”.

“The world wants some guarantees before it recognises the Taliban. So how far is the US going to push the Taliban to conform to [their expecta-tions]. This is the question. Can the Taliban go all the way? Are they capable of going all the way bearing in mind this is a very strong ideological movement that represents a culture that is com-pletely alien to Western societies.”