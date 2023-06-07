US wants to see prosperous Pakistan: Patel

The United States wants to see a prosperous and stable Pakistan, said State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Monday.

Addressing a news briefing in Washington Patel said, a prosperous and stable Pakistan is in the interest of US-Pakistan relations. He said that we are engaged with Pakistan directly on several issues and added that a statement cannot be given on every diplomatic contact.

Answering a question, Vedant Patel said: “We engage directly with our Pakistani partners on the issues that are of importance to the United States and are of importance to broader regional security and stability.”

The US State Department spokesperson avoided answering a query regarding Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who has been languishing in the US jail for the last 20 years.