US wants Taliban, Kabul to jointly combat ISIS

Observer Report Washington

The United States has urged the Taliban and the Afghan government to engage seriously in the ongoing peace process to prevent Islamic State militants from further aggravating an already tense situation in the war-ravaged country.

“We are still looking into what or who is responsible, but I would note that ISIS has been responsible for similar attacks on Shia communities in Kabul in the past,” US State Department Spokesperson NedPrice told reporters in Washington on Monday.

Saturday’s school attack in the Afghan capital that killed at least 80 people — most of them girl students — has earned strong condemnation from across the globe.

The president of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, called the blast “an abhorrent and cowardly attack” while UN Secretary General António Guterres emphasised that “those responsible for this heinous crime must be held accountable”.