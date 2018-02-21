US wants Russian appeasement about its Black Sea military presence

Washington

The United States wants Russia to get used to American military presence on its doorsteps in the Black Sea, US and NATO military officials say.

As part of its plans to counter what it calls “the Russian aggression,” the US has recently deployed two warships to the Black Sea.

The US Navy announced Saturday that Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney had joined USS Ross, another warship of the same family, in the international waters near Russian territories.

It has now turned out that the decision is part of Washington’s efforts to “desensitize Russia” to the US military presence in the Black Sea, which separates Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Western Asia, CNN reported Monday night, quoting an unnamed US military official. Two other US officials based in Europe told the news outlet that Russia was particularly sensitive to US military operations in the Black Sea, which have seen a dramatic increase following the 2014 reintegration of the Crimean Peninsula to Russian in a referendum.

The US and its allies in the Western military alliance NATO have accused Moscow of deploying large numbers of troops and military hardware to the peninsula, which was under Ukraine control before the referendum.

“Basically anything new that they have they are putting in Crimea,” a US defense official based in Europe told CNN.

