US VP Kamala Harris talks ‘Pak politics’ with Democrat Mahmood

Leading Pakistani- American Democrat Dr Asif Mahmood met US Vice President Kamala Harris in California and discussed with her current political situation in Pakistan.

Talking to a private TV channel in Pakistan, Mahmood confirmed the meeting and said he met and talked to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The channel, referring to sources, said talks revolved mostly around the political crisis in Pakistan. It added that Mahmood highlighted alleged human rights violations and informed Harris about the latest cases against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the threats to his life.

He also told Harris about the arrests of PTI leaders and workers and claimed that the rights of freedom of expression and political gathering were under threat in Pakistan. He lamented that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government had rejected the Supreme Court verdict and instead created hurdles in electioneering.

To him, free, fair and timely elections were the only way to solve the political and economic crisis. Earlier, Mahmood had a meeting with several US Congresspersons including Brad Sherman, Ted Lieu, Eric Swalwell, Gregory Meeks, Ro Khanna, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Jacky Rosen, Mike Levin and Linda Sanchez.

He had also connected a number of them to Khan by arranging telephone calls. It was on his recommendations that ranking member of House Foreign Affairs Committee Brad Sherman wrote a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In the letter, Sherman demanded Blinken “to guide United States foreign policy toward a greater commitment to human rights and to use all US diplomatic channels to urge Pakistan authorities to investigate the alleged abuses and to hold accountable anybody who may be responsible.”

Sherman later clarified that his letter should not be considered as a support to Khan.