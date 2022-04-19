US views Pakistan an important partner: Ned Price

Washington: The United States on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s status as an important partner of the US and reiterated its commitment to working with the new government in Pakistan on regional and international issues.

Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Ned Price, held a press briefing on Monday in which he said that the US viewed Pakistan as an important partner for bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.

“We view Pakistan as an important stakeholder, an important partner, with whom we are engaging and have engaged as we work together to bring about an Afghanistan that is more stable, is more secure, is more prosperous, and importantly an Afghanistan that respects the basic and fundamental rights of its people, all of its people, including its minorities, its women, its girls.”

Alluding to the historical relations between the two states, Ned Price said, “For almost 75 years our relationship with Pakistan has been a vital one.”

Highlighting the significance of Pakistan’s role in various regional and international matters, Price hoped to continue to work with the new government in Pakistan across regional and international issues.

“We have already congratulated the new Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on his election, and we look forward to working closely with his government,” Ned Price added.