US urged to play role for Kashmir settlement

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Chairman, Muhammad Shafi Lone has urged the US and other big powers to promote peace and development in South Asia through settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Muhammad Shafi Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was hell bent upon suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through military might but was destined to fail in its designs. He said, Kashmir is a political dispute that needs to be resolved politically.

Muhammad Shafi Lone, while commenting on a report recently released in Geneva by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the grim situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir, lamented that although the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights also released the same kind of report last year, but it seemed that the global organization was so helpless before the world’s cruel forces that it was unable to implement its own recommendations.—KMS