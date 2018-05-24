US ups ante on Iran nuclear deal

IRAN poured scorn on threatened US sanctions on Tuesday and told European powers to step up and salvage its international nuclear deal – though Germany signalled there was only so much it could do to fend off Washington’s economic clout. Senior Iranian military and political figures queued up to issue defiant statements a day after Washington threatened the strongest sanctions in history if Iran failed to make a series of sweeping changes.

Iranian defiance and anger is understandable as it extended fullest cooperation to the United States and other members of the international community in resolving the issues involving its nuclear programme. The treaty that these countries signed with Iran was so elaborate and workable that other parties sans the United States still believe that it was a historic accord, which must be preserved for the sake of regional and global peace and security. Iran had a stance on its nuclear issue that it was not pursuing military programme but as a sovereign nation, has the right to carry out research and develop nuclear programme for peaceful purposes. Its stand was somewhat accommodated by world powers in the deal and Tehran agreed to the verifications demanded by these countries and subsequently the international nuclear watchdog – IAEA – expressed its satisfaction that Iran was not developing nuclear device and was carrying out its obligations under the treaty. However, the United States, obviously under influence of Israeli lobby, has backtracked unilaterally from the agreement and has instead come out with dozen of demands that no sovereign country would accept. The deal was still intact as European countries have expressed their commitment to preserving it but it seems with the passage of time they would also backtrack under pressure from the United States as European companies working in Iran would be subject to sanctions by Washington under the new plan being pursued by the United States. There is every reason for France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China to salvage the original deal that allowed Iran’s oil trade and investment flow. Pushing Iran to wall would not work as we have witnessed in the past and if the existing arrangement is not honoured there is no incentive or guarantee for Iran to go for fresh round of talks with same countries on the same issue.

