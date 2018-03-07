US upholds ruling to seize Bank Melli Iran’s assets

Washington

The US Supreme Court has turned down Bank Melli Iran’s appeal against American claims to millions of dollars of the state-owned lender’s frozen assets held abroad. A number of Americans have been seeking $17.6 million of Iranian assets which Visa Inc and Franklin Resources Inc owe to Bank Melli.

They are among some 90 Americans who have been granted by a US lower court to seek nearly $1 billion of Iranian money in compensation for its alleged role in militant attacks.

The US Supreme Court on Monday upheld court judgments in four lawsuits against Iran for its alleged complicity in various attacks between 1990 and 2002, a report said.

The plaintiffs include people injured or relatives of people killed in attacks including the 1996 bombing of the Khobar Towers residence at a US military base in Saudi Arabia, the 1990 killing of militant US-born rabbi Meir Kahane in New York City.—Agencies