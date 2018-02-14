US universities’ representatives increasingly visit Pakistan to explore mutual learning opportunities

Zubair Qureshi

Representatives from 27 US universities traveled to Pakistan and held a meeting with the students and faculties of the local universities and exchanged ideas with each other. The visit was part of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan’s (USEFP) and Education USA’s effort to facilitate US study opportunities for Pakistani students.

While talking to media about the purpose of such visits, Country Cultural Affairs Officer at US Embassy, Arlissa Reynolds said with more than 4,700 institutions of higher education, the United States has options that fit every career goal and pocketbook.

We hope to see more Pakistani students studying in the U.S. and sharing their cultural heritage with their American classmates,” she said.

“The number of U.S. universities represented in this tour continues to grow. This shows that U.S. universities appreciate how talented and well-prepared students are in Pakistan. They are looking for people with potential and Education USA offices in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi can help such students through the admission process. USEFP is pleased to be able help good students get to their dream of a higher educationin the United States.” said USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar.

This 12th biannual South Asia Spring Tour marks the largest group of US universities to visit Pakistan since USEFP began hosting such events in Spring 2011, including ten that traveled to Pakistan for the first time. During stops to Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, the representatives participated in college fairs, visited schools and universities, and met with students and their parents to share information regarding admissions, financial aid, and academic programs in the United States.

“We were thrilled with the number of Pakistani students who attended the college fairs and met with representatives from U.S. universities visiting Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. We strongly encourage Pakistani parents and students to consider the opportunities that a U.S. education represents for graduates. The visiting delegation included representatives from University of La Verne, University of Iowa, University of Colorado-Boulder, St. Cloud State University, California State University, Hiram College, DePaul University, Augustana College, State University of New York-Plattsburgh, Wabash College, Southern New Hampshire University, Winona State University, Kansas State University, Valparaiso University, Western New England University, Western Kentucky University, Creighton University, Colorado State University, Minerva Schools at KGI, University of South Dakota, State University of New York-Buffalo, Northern Kentucky University, Pima Community College, Berkeley College, University of Bridgeport, Stony Brook University and Merrimack College.