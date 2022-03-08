US turns down request to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine; not sending troops to Ukraine, says Blinken

Washington, D.C: The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken shunned any idea of the United States imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine or sending American troops to the besieged country, as he believes that doing so would drag the US in direct conflict with Russia, a nuclear power.

Secretary of State, while talking to media outlets in Washington, elucidated the stance of Joe Biden on the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which is not to get in direct conflict with Russia.

The request for the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine was put forward by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had urged the United States and its allies to come to the rescue of its nation and bar the Russian planes, who were constantly bombing Ukraine, from entering its skies.