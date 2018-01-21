US to Turkey: Stay focused on Daesh, don’t attack Afrin

Washington

The US State Department has called on Turkey not to take any military action in Syria’s northwestern region of Afrin.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert urged Ankara to remain focused on fighting Daesh terrorists in the region.

Asked about reports that Turkey was making preparations to launch military strikes in Afrin, Nauert told reporters, “We would call … on the Turks to not take any actions of that sort. … We don’t want them to engage in violence but we want them to keep focused on ISIS [Daesh].”

The comments came after Ankara said Turkish forces will intervene in Afrin to counter Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militants.

Ankara views the YPG as the Syrian branch of the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) that has been fighting for an autonomous region inside Turkey since 1984.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier in the day that the recent statements from the United States regarding plans to create a 30,000-strong “terror army” on Syria’s northern borders with Turkey were not satisfactory for the Ankara government.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (Photo by AFP) Cavusoglu ? told Turkish-language CNN Turk television news network that Turkey would intervene in Afrin and Manbij to counter YPG militants, and that its mistrust of Washington continues.

The top Turkish diplomat noted that the United States must retake the weapons given to the terrorists, and completely end its cooperation with them.

Meanwhile, Syria warned Turkey that any combat operation inside the war-torn country would be considered an act of aggression by the Turkish army.—Agencies