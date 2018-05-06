US trying to force political solution on Taliban: Pentagon

Washington

The US goal in Afghanistan is to force the enemy to a political solution, Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W White has told a regular briefing as the Taliban and Da’ish terrorists ramped up attacks aimed at disrupting the electoral process in the war-torn country.

The spokesperson said the attacks in the past weeks were desperate attempts, adding that the US goal was to force the enemy to a political solution.

“… This is not easy. But we’re committed to ensuring that there’s ultimately a political solution.”

Responding to a question about Afghan authorities keep blaming Pakistan for terrorist activities in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said that the Taliban and Da’ish were carrying out terrorist attacks with a motive to scare people and were purposely targeting voting registration as, she added, they knew that they could not win at the ballot box.

On Pakistan’s cooperation with the US in Afghanistan, she said that the US has opportunities with Pakistan and “we’ll look to them and work with them to find opportunities to further regional security”. — APP