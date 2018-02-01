US trying ‘backdoor’ regime change in Syria: Corrigan

Ontario

The United States is attempting to affect a “backdoor” regime change in Syria and bring its own forces to the region, says a political commentator.

Edward Corrigan, an international lawyer in Ontario, Canada, says US support for terrorist groups – including Daesh (ISIS) – in Syria is well documented and is a testament to Washington’s agenda.

“There are a number of documented cases where the United States was caught transferring Daesh leadership from places that were in Syria which were about to fall into the hands of the Syrian army and its allies,” Corrigan told media. “The United States is actively cooperating with and even supporting ISIS,” he said.

“They claim that they’re fighting ISIS, but they’ve been supporting then with arms and weapons as well as their close allies; the Saudis, the United Arab Emirates, Qataris,” the analyst pointed out.

By doing all this, Corrigan said, the US has been seeking “to bring its own forces into the region and to ultimately destroy Syria and try to affect a regime change through the backdoor.—Agencies