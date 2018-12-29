US troops withdrawal from Syria, Afghanistan

S R H Hashmi

ACCORDING to reports by local and international media, US President Donald Trump has announced withdrawal of US troops from Syria and Afghanistan, which has come as quite a surprise. However, the decision makes sense. When Trump came to power, the sudden ascent got to his head and he thought that as the President of a super power, he could do as he pleased and could force the world to comply with his whims and fancies. And while doing his whipping, he did not spare even countries which have traditionally been US allies. An example is US withdrawal from climate change agreement while the rest of the world is continuing with it. And he did much the same with the nuclear agreement with Iran which the rest of the signatories consider to be the best way to dissuade Iran from developing nuclear weapons. And then he had the misfortune of his close associates being hounded by US authorities on various charges. All this has of course weakened Trump who has to do something to regain popularity to enable him to win the next term election. And I suppose this state of affairs would have impelled him to announce withdrawal from Syria and Afghanistan which moves would go well with the American electorate.

Even otherwise, we know that in Vietnam, the US had up to 525,000 soldiers, armed to the teeth, yet they suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of lightly armed men who they called ‘funny men in pajamas’. On that basis, in Afghanistan, which is twice the size of Vietnam, has a difficult terrain which suits Taliban who, in turn, have been battle-hardened through decades of fighting, the US would require much more than a million soldiers to try to defeat them, with the outcome still being uncertain. And this because Taliban do not fight a sustained battle but withdraw under US attack, melting with the population, and come back after the US soldiers are gone. Of course, the US cannot consolidate its victory by maintaining a permanent presence on the land cleared of Taliban because of difficulty of maintaining supply lines as well as shortage of personnel. I think Trump can see clearly that the US Generals would love to have their armed forces stationed around the world because that makes them feel great. And he can also see that in order to exercise their passion, these Generals have been duping successive US presidents through various ploys like ‘surge’ in their troops in Afghanistan. So Trump in fact had enough of it and wants no more. There was also a time when Trump was hitting hard at China but he now seems to have dropped his posture of utter hostility towards it. And that means he is beginning to see the limits of his own power as well as that of the United States. And like what Britain, once a big empire, did a few decades back, Trump also seems to be receding to US shores, realizing that the era of world domination is over. As such, Trump is trying to adjust the US role to match its shrinking resources, and that is sensible.

As for the consequences of withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, I think they would be good for Afghanistan and the region. After all, US troops were not doing much there apart from guarding some large cities and that, too, unsatisfactorily because Taliban often demonstrate their capability to strike at will, anywhere, anytime. In fact, attaining peace in Afghanistan had never been the US objective because the minute there was peace in Afghanistan, there would have been demand from the American public to bring US troops back home. So, this no-war, no peace situation in Afghanistan suited the Americans well as it enabled them to justify their presence there. I think it is no secret that the real US objective for staying in Afghanistan was to encircle and subdue China, with Indian help, while also trying to deprive Pakistan of its nuclear assets which are its only deterrent against much bigger, stronger and belligerent India and then to form a solid plank against China stretching from India, through Pakistan and right up to Afghanistan where India already has substantial presence and exercises considerable influence. So, with its imperial ambitions trimmed, Trump does not see much point in maintaining US troop presence around the world, which is a big drain on the shrinking US resources.

In fact, the presence of US/foreign troops in Afghanistan has been the biggest hurdle to peace there and their departure will definitely improve the prospects of peace there. To start with, it will meet the main Taliban demand. Our Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also expressed his opinion that withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan would be a step towards bringing peace to the country. And with the departure of US troops, other NATO countries, some of which maintain troop presence in Afghanistan just to express solidarity with the US, and in fact are known to pay ransom money to Taliban to ensure their own safety, would also feel free to leave Afghanistan. And the absence of the US can be more than compensated by increased Chinese role in Afghanistan. And the recent meeting of delegates from China, Afghanistan and Pakistan is a step in that direction. Of course as next-door neighbours of Afghanistan, China and Pakistan and for that matter Russia and Iran, have a direct and natural interest in peace in Afghanistan as opposed to the United States whose interest in Afghanistan has been for its own dubious motives, with Afghanistan and Afghans being none of its concerns. So let us welcome Trump’s plans to stop messing around the world.

— The writer is senior political analyst based in Karachi.

