Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst has said that the United States is willing to work with any government chosen by the people of Pakistan.

Speaking at the International Conference on Diplomacy for Development organised by the International Academy of Letters in Houston on Tuesday, she made it clear that the US does not have a position on one political candidate or party versus another.

The US diplomat also said her country supports democratic principles, freedom of expression and the rule of law equally and around the world, including Pakistan.

She said Washington will not allow propaganda, misinformation and disinformation to create hurdles in the way of any bilateral relationship, including a valued partnership with Islamabad.

Horst also rejected allegations against Assistant Secretary Don Lu as categorically false, adding that we have communicated this publicly and privately.