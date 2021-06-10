US to provide 500mn doses to other nations

Over the following year, the Biden administration has negotiated a deal with US vaccine manufacturers to distribute 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 100 nations.

President Joe Biden was under fire as he prepared for a set of summit talks with European leaders to do more to make US vaccinations accessible to poorer countries.

According to insiders who talked to The Washington Post, Biden will propose the idea during a three-day summit gathering of the Group of Seven (G7) countries scheduled to begin on June 10 in Cornwall, United Kingdom.

As he boarded Air Force One for his travel to the United Kingdom, a reporter questioned Biden whether he had a global vaccination plan. Biden added, “I have one, and I’ll be announcing it.”

According to The New York Times, the US will pay “not-for-profit” pricing to Pfizer and BioNTech for vaccine supplies, with 200 million doses to be issued this year and 300 million more by the middle of next year.

The Associated Press and Reuters news agencies claimed, citing anonymous persons familiar with the subject, that the US government will acquire COVID-19 vaccine doses, which would subsequently be delivered to 92 low-income nations and the African Union over the following year.

The G7 has prioritized resolving the vaccination availability imbalance between affluent industrialized nations and poorer developing countries.

Despite the fact that huge numbers of people in the United States and the United Kingdom have gotten vaccinations and COVID-19 instances have decreased, the pandemic continues to rage overseas, with enormous numbers of people dying in Brazil and India.

To vaccinate the whole world, the World Health Organization estimates that 11 billion doses would be required.

Biden said last week that he would share 80 million vaccine doses with other nations, with the majority of them going to COVAX, a worldwide coalition of multilateral institutions.

Biden’s government is falling short of its target of vaccinating 70% of US people by July 4, the country’s Independence Day.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 303 million vaccination shots have been provided to more than 171 million persons who have gotten at least one dose.

According to CDC statistics, 140 million people in the United States are completely vaccinated with two doses, accounting for 42 percent of the population.

The Pan American Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 outbreak in Latin America in 2021 might be worse than it was in 2020. Virus cases are on the rise in South and Central America

India’s government, which established a new daily mortality record of 4,529 on May 19, and Brazil’s government, which saw more than 2,500 people die on June 2, have been trying to get additional vaccine doses.

