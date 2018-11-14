US to play role to enhance trade with Pak: Russell

Staff Reporter

Karachi

An official of the US Consulate has reiterated that US government will play its effective role to boost and explore business and investment opportunities with Pakistan to benefit its people.

US consulate appreciates efforts of America Pakistan Business Development Forum (AMPAK BDF) in this regard.

These views were expressed by Mark Russell, Senior Officer, Commercial Service, US Department of Commerce International Trade Administration, Consulate of United States of America in Karachi during his meeting with the delegation of AMPAK BDF held here at a local hotel.

