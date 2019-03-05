US to end preferential trade status for India

Washington

Washington will scrap the preferential trade status of India and Turkey, the US trade chief’s office said, as President Donald Trump ramps up his battle against what his administration views as unfair foreign trade practices.

Trump has made an overhaul of global trade and the slashing of American trade deficits a central plank of his presidency.The Generalized System of Preferences programme had granted favourable treatment of imports from both countries for a range of manufactured goods, such as automotive parts, tyres and appliance parts. Trump’s administration will end “India’s and Turkey’s designations as beneficiary developing countries” because both countries no longer qualified, the Office of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement Monday.

India, the biggest beneficiary of the GSP programme, had failed to assure Washington that it would allow required market access and instead erected “trade barriers that create serious negative effects on United States commerce,” the statement added.

New Delhi played down the effect of the decision, with Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan saying the withdrawal of the program would not have a “significant impact” on Indian trade.

Of India’s $80 billion in annual exports to the US, only $5.6 billion were covered by the scheme, he added in comments reported by the Press Trust of India news agency. New Delhi’s commerce ministry said that India’s tariffs were in line with its commitments to the World Trade Organization, while imports of US oil and natural gas had narrowed Washington’s trade deficit with India in recent years.— AP

Share on: WhatsApp