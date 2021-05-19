US threatens to veto French draft UN resolution on Mideast

The United States said Wednesday it would not support a United Nations Security Council draft resolution proposed by France calling for an Israeli-Palestinian cease-fire, saying it could undermine efforts to de-escalate the crisis.

“We’ve been clear and consistent that we are focused on intensive diplomatic efforts underway to bring an end to the violence and that we will not support actions that we believe undermine efforts to de-escalate,” a US spokesperson at the UN told AFP.

The remarks indicated that Washington was ready to veto the French proposal if it came to a vote.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who was in Paris for summits on Africa, agreed on the resolution in a video conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, according to a statement late Tuesday.—AFP