US thanks Pakistan for hosting key OIC summit on Afghanistan

The United States (US) thanked Pakistan on Wednesday for hosting a key session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in which envoys from 57 Islamic nations participated. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his Twitter message, lauded Pakistan for its efforts in hosting a vital foreign ministers summit on Afghanistan.

“The OIC Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan is a prime example of our collective determination and action to help those most in need.

We thank Pakistan for hosting this vital meeting and inviting the global community to continue cooperating to support the Afghan people,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweeton Wednesday.