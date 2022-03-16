US terms India’s missile launch into Pakistan as accidental

The United States said on Monday it had “no indication” that India’s missile launch into Pakistan last week was “anything other than an accident”.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price made the remarks while responding to a question about the incident, advising the journalist to reach out to the Indian Defence Ministry for a follow-up.

“We have no indication, as you also heard from our Indian partners, that this incident was anything other than an accident.

We refer you, of course, to the Indian Ministry of Defence for any follow-up.They issued a statement on March 9 to explain precisely what had happened.We don’t have a comment beyond that,” Price said in a press briefing.